Lionel Messi Among PSG Players to Test Positive for COVID-19

SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images

Lionel Messi was among four Paris Saint-Germain players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

"The four players that tested positive for COVID-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala," the team said. "They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol."

All four players will miss Monday's Coupe de France round-of-32 match against Vannes.

In his first season with PSG, Messi has recorded only one goal in 11 Ligue 1 matches. He's been far more successful in the UEFA Champions League, with five goals in as many appearances, but it has not been smooth sailing for the 34-year-old legend.

Messi joined PSG during the summer transfer window after his new deal with Barcelona was blocked because of the club's financial situation.

Like much of the world, France has been dealing with a rapid spread of COVID-19 because of the omicron variant. The country recently announced limits of 2,000 fans for indoor events and 5,000 fans for outdoor events in an attempt to quell the outbreak.