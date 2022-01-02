UFC's Dana White Fires Back at 'Cheater' Jake Paul, Alleges Boxer Uses Steroids

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

UFC President Dana White responded to the recent challenge from Jake Paul with his own post on social media:

White called on Paul to get tested for steroids, saying he is a "cheater."

The reaction comes after Paul said on Saturday that he would retire from boxing and join the UFC for one fight if White made sweeping changes to his organization:

"Nobody on earth thinks you really wrote that," White said of the message from Paul.

Paul is 5-0 in his boxing career, including two wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The former YouTube personality continues to target MMA fighters, recently trying to get a fight against Jorge Masvidal.

While Woodley and Ben Askren—another Paul victim—were free agents when they entered the boxing ring, Masvidal remains under contract with the UFC and likely won't be released for this type of bout.

White argued Paul is desperate for a big name to raise his profile.

"You're calling out Jorge Masvidal because he's a pay-per-view superstar," White said. "Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, these are all superstars. You're not. You can't sell pay-per-views."

Paul has done his part to headline events to this point, but the 24-year-old is looking to further grow his brand as he continues his fighting career.