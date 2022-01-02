Schefter: Jimmy Garoppolo Expected to Miss 49ers vs. Texans with Thumb Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss Sunday's Week 17 game against the Houston Texans because of a thumb injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rookie Trey Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, is expected to make his second start. Nate Sudfeld will slide in to the backup role.

Garoppolo previously missed the 49ers' Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury. Lance, who'd thrown two touchdowns in relief the prior week against the Seattle Seahawks, finished without a TD in that contest.

The Niners' starter has put together a solid, albeit unspectacular, year. He's completed 68 percent of his throws for 3,494 yards with 19 passing TDs and 10 interceptions. He's added three rushing scores across 14 appearances.

His latest absence comes as San Francisco attempts to hunt down a playoff berth in the NFC. It holds a wild-card spot with an 8-7 record.