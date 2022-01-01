NBA Rumors: Lance Stephenson Plans to Sign 10-Day Contract with Pacers

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Indiana Pacers will reportedly sign veteran guard Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract with the team shorthanded because of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.

The Pacers currently have five players in the NBA's health and safety protocols, including guards Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Jeremy Lamb and Kelan Martin.

Stephenson recently appeared in five games for the Atlanta Hawks on a 10-day contract, averaging 1.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

It will be the 31-year-old's third stint with the Pacers, beginning his career with the team from 2010-14 before returning in 2017-18.

The 2010 second-round draft pick was at his best in 2013-14, averaging 13.8 and 7.2 rebounds per game while helping Indiana reach the Eastern Conference Finals. He had some notable one-on-one battles with LeBron James in the postseason.

After bouncing around the NBA for nine seasons, Stephenson was out of the league for two years while spending time with the Liaoning Flying Leopards in China. He began 2021-22 with the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League before joining Atlanta earlier this month.

He can now provide much-needed depth for a short-handed Pacers squad.

Indiana has lost its last three games to fall to 14-22, currently the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The team will hope the addition of Stephenson could provide an energy boost to a struggling squad.