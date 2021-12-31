Report: Vikings' Kirk Cousins to be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List; Out vs. Packers

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings placed Kirk Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

As a result, Cousins will miss Sunday night's NFC North clash with the Green Bay Packers. ESPN's Courtney Cronin noted how Minnesota is now in a seriously tight spot at quarterback:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.