Report: Vikings' Kirk Cousins to be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List; Out vs. Packers

Report: Vikings' Kirk Cousins to be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List; Out vs. PackersDecember 31, 2021
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
The Minnesota Vikings placed Kirk Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
As a result, Cousins will miss Sunday night's NFC North clash with the Green Bay Packers. ESPN's Courtney Cronin noted how Minnesota is now in a seriously tight spot at quarterback:
