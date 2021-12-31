X

    Report: Vikings' Kirk Cousins to be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List; Out vs. Packers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2021

    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Vikings placed Kirk Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    As a result, Cousins will miss Sunday night's NFC North clash with the Green Bay Packers. ESPN's Courtney Cronin noted how Minnesota is now in a seriously tight spot at quarterback:

    Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin

    Vikings have Green Bay on Sunday Night Football and will be playing without Kirk Cousins. It’s down to Kyle Sloter or Kellen Mond unless Sean Mannion is cleared from the COVID-19/Reserve list. <a href="https://t.co/cKfDu1ivfg">https://t.co/cKfDu1ivfg</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.