IIHF Reportedly Expected to Cancel 2022 World Juniors Championship

The IIHF reportedly is expected to cancel the 2022 World Junior Championship amid an outbreak of COVID-19, per Chris Peters of Daily Faceoff.

Bob McKenzie of TSN and ESPN's Emily Kaplan also reported the news.

The hockey tournament began Sunday and was expected to run through Jan. 5, but multiple games have already been forfeited because of positive tests within the teams.

Team USA was placed in quarantine on Tuesday while Team Czechia was required to enter quarantine on Wednesday.

