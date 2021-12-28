X

    UCLA vs. NC State Holiday Bowl Canceled Due to Bruins' COVID-19 Issues

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 29, 2021

    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    Tuesday night's Holiday Bowl matchup between UCLA and NC State has been canceled, the Bruins announced on Twitter. 

    UCLA Football @UCLAFootball

    The UCLA football team is unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program. <a href="https://t.co/rHXEmGv9gl">pic.twitter.com/rHXEmGv9gl</a>

    Per Fox Sports and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, UCLA had just two available interior defensive linemen and a "converted linebacker as the back-up nose guard," though they were still going to play before reportedly having more COVID-19 issues pop up on Tuesday.

    It's the latest bowl game to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Arizona Bowl (Boise State vs. Central Michigan), Military Bowl (Boston College vs. East Carolina), Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Virginia vs. SMU) and Hawaii Bowl (Hawaii vs. Memphis) were also canceled. 

    A number of other bowl games have had to pivot to different matchups amid the pandemic as well. The Sun Bowl scooped up Central Michigan to face Washington State after Miami withdrew from the game, while the Gator Bowl added Rutgers to take on Wake Forest after Texas A&M pulled out. 

    Tuesday's cancellation is a major disappointment for both UCLA and NC State. The 8-4 Bruins had their first winning season under Chip Kelly and were heading to their first bowl game since 2017. 

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    It took four seasons for Chip Kelly to get UCLA to a bowl game only to have to pull out the day of the game.

    The 9-3 Wolf Pack, meanwhile, finished the season ranked 18th and were looking for their first 10-win season since 2002. 

    NC State Football @PackFootball

    Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season. We were informed a short time ago that our opponent would be unable to play this evening.

    Postseason heartbreak for COVID-19 reasons has become an unfortunate storyline for NC State this year. The team's baseball team had to pull out of the College Baseball World Series due to COVID-19 protocols in June, just a game away from reaching the final. 

