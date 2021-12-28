Tom Brady: I'd Like to Do Overhand Toss of Lombardi Trophy If Bucs Win Super Bowl

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Tom Brady has already played catch with the Lombardi Trophy, tossing it underhand to tight end Cameron Brate during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade following their Super Bowl title.

But the great ones are always pushing themselves further, and Brady wants to evolve as well. So his New Year's resolution this year very specifically involves the Lombardi Trophy.

"I do think what I'd like to do is complete an overhand toss with the Lombardi Trophy," he told Jim Gray on his weekly Let's Go podcast (h/t Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.) "None of this Patrick Mahomes underhand throw that he always does. I've got to complete one overhand Lombardi Trophy toss in a boat parade. That would be a great way to get a new year started right."

As for how he would grip the trophy, Brady kept his tongue planted firmly in cheek.

"It depends on how much avocado tequila I have," he joked. "It's kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing."

Contrast that to his former head coach, Bill Belichick, who wasn't quite ready to divulge his New Year's resolutions after Sunday's 33-21 loss against the Buffalo Bills:

Of course, Brady also decided to have some fun with the Belichick press conference.

"I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss," Brady said, h/t Knight. "That's what I want for the New Year."

While the Bucs probably wouldn't care what Brady did with the Lombardi Trophy if he led them to a second straight Super Bowl title, he has already been warned against a different toss this season after an incident earlier in December.

"That I can't throw another Surface [tablet] or else I get fined," he told Gray.

There's been more good days than bad for the Bucs since Brady's arrival. The team is 11-4 and fourth in the NFC playoff standings, though they are just one game behind the top overall seed, the 12-3 Green Bay Packers.

If the playoffs started today, the Bucs would host the reeling Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in the opening round.

With injuries to key players like Lavonte David, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette, the Bucs are less than 100 percent as the postseason approaches. But nobody wants to see a Brady-led team come January. The Lombardi Trophy is in danger of getting tossed yet again.