Vikings' Adam Thielen Placed on IR After Reported Surgery on Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

Chad Graff of The Athletic reported Thielen reaggravated his nagging ankle injury in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Thielen was later placed on injured reserve by the Vikings.

Thielen missed two games because of the ankle injury suffered in Week 13, although injuries rarely cause him to miss games.

The two-time Pro Bowler played every possible game in his first five seasons before a hamstring injury cost him six games in 2019. The wideout then spent one game on the reserve/COVID-19 list in 2020.

Thielen has otherwise stayed healthy and been a reliable contributor for the Vikings, especially in the red zone.

After scoring a career-high 14 touchdowns last year, Thielen has followed it up with 10 touchdown receptions in 2021. He has 67 receptions for 726 yards overall on the season.

The Vikings offense will miss his production if he's unavailable, but Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn can help pick up the slack in the passing attack.