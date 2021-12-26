UVA vs. SMU Fenway Bowl and BC vs. East Carolina Military Bowl Canceled amid COVID

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Fenway Bowl will has been canceled amid a COVID-19 outbreak within the Virginia football program, the event announced Sunday:

Brett McMurphy of Action Network first reported the news.

The Cavaliers were scheduled to face SMU on Wednesday in a game at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Military Bowl between Boston College and East Carolina on Monday was also canceled.

According to ESPN, Boston College had been dealing with COVID-19 issues leading up to the game scheduled to take place in Annapolis, Maryland.

This marks three bowl games canceled this season after the Hawai'i Bowl was canceled Friday. Hawai'i was supposed to take on Memphis in that game, but the Rainbow Warriors reportedly had about 30 players and staff test positive for COVID.

Virginia had been dealing with excessive positive tests and pushed back its scheduled flight to Boston earlier Sunday, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The team was awaiting another round of results before leaving, but the outbreak was too much to move forward.

The game was supposed to be the final one for head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who announced he was stepping down earlier this month.

The 55-year-old went 36-38 across six years in Virginia, including a 6-6 record in 2021. The squad started 6-2 this year before fading down the stretch with four straight losses.

SMU was 8-4 under head coach Sonny Dykes, who left the program to take the same job at TCU. Defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt was scheduled to be the interim coach for the Mustangs at the Fenway Bowl.

Boston College will end its season at 6-6, while ECU finished with a 7-5 record.