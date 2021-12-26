Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hoping There Was No Major Setback with Toe Injury vs. Browns

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been dealing with a toe injury over the last several weeks, told reporters after Saturday's 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns that he is hoping he did not suffer a "major setback" with the injury.

Rodgers had told Erin Andrews of Fox Sports during his postgame interview that his toe "felt really good" this week.

That was until Browns defensive end Myles Garrett stepped on his toe before halftime, causing the reigning MVP to suffer a setback in his recovery.

"This was the first week that the toe felt really good," Rodgers told Andrews. "So, I was disappointed to get stepped on. It just kind of set it right back to where it was a few weeks ago, but that's the way it goes. It wasn't on purpose. It's frustrating, but we got the win."

Rodgers also said he suffered a setback with his toe following a 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12. He still passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns in that game.

Saturday's meeting was the first time Garrett and Rodgers had met. After stepping on his toe, Garrett approached Rodgers to apologize for the incident, and the two shook hands before the next play.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that Rodgers' toe injury was expected to last for the remainder of the season. The 38-year-old could have underwent surgery, but the operation would've required a pin to be inserted and he wouldn't have been able to play, so he elected to wait until after the season to undergo the procedure.

Rodgers suffered the ailment during his COVID-19 quarantine in November. The California native said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this month that the toe injury wasn't going to stop him from playing, adding that "it's just pain management."

Despite the injury, Rodgers has been impressive this season. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns, and overtook Brett Favre to become the Packers' leader in career touchdown passes.

Rodgers entered Saturday's game having completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,487 yards and 30 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

The Packers are 12-3 and have already locked up the NFC North title, clinching a spot in the playoffs. They'll face the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions to end the regular season.