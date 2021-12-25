WWE CEO Vince McMahon's Greenwich Mansion Reportedly on Sale for $32M

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you have a spare $32 million in the bank and nothing to spend it on, you can live in a mansion owned by Vince McMahon.

The WWE CEO has put his house in Greenwich, Connecticut, on the market:

Per the official listing on Compass.com, the 10-acre estate includes an eight-car garage, an invisible edge pool and a spa.

Per Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc., McMahon originally purchased the property in 2014 for $11.84 million.

The 76-year-old primarily lives in Greenwich, which is within close driving distance to WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. He has a net worth of $1.9 billion, per Forbes.

McMahon has owned WWE since 1982 when he purchased the remaining interest in the company from his father, Vince McMahon Sr. He has returned to WWE television in recent weeks, serving as a mentor of sorts to Austin Theory in an angle that began at Survivor Series.