Cardinals' James Conner Reportedly Expected to Play vs. Colts Despite Heel Injury

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night through a heel injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Thursday that Conner would be a game-time decision after he didn't practice throughout the week.

Conner has been a revelation for the Cardinals—and for the fantasy players who were savvy enough to pick him up—this season, rushing for 700 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 31 catches for 334 yards and another two scores in 14 games.

In PPR leagues, he's ranked as the No. 6 running back in all of fantasy and was also selected to the Pro Bowl. Not too shabby for a player many people believed would serve as Chase Edmonds' backup this year.

"The work ethic, the focus he's had, the unselfishness, he's done whatever we've asked full speed every day," Kingsbury told reporters Thursday. "For a guy like that to get that type of (Pro Bowl) recognition, it's huge. That's what he wanted to do, prove to people what type of player he is, and he was able to do that. You have to cheer for a guy like that."

As for his fantasy projection against Indianapolis, however, caution is advised. The Colts defense is stingy, and it's likely Edmonds will see increased touches after Conner did not practice throughout the week.

Running backs are averaging just 17.6 fantasy points per week against the Colts defense, the fourth fewest in the NFL, per Yahoo Sports. They've given up just 10 total touchdowns to opposing running backs all season long. Don't expect this defense to be in the giving mood on Christmas.

So long as Conner is playing, you have to consider him a flex option, and he's been good enough this year that sitting him will be tough to justify for many fantasy players. But if you have other quality options at running back or in your flex, this might be the week to use them.