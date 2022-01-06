Justin Fields Placed on COVID-19 List, Likely Out for Bears' Week 18 Game vs. Vikings

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Chicago Bears placed quarterback Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, likely ruling him out of Sunday's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

The rookie has previously dealt with injuries to his ribs, left hand and ankle this season.

Chicago is eliminated from playoff contention, so it has no need to rush Fields back. He is the presumed franchise quarterback after the Bears selected him with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

Fields has struggled with consistency while adjusting to the NFL level and has completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding 420 yards and two scores on the ground.

His ability to make plays with his arm and legs makes him dangerous for opposing defenses, and he has flashed that potential. If he lives up to that promise, Fields could be the franchise signal-caller the Bears have been seeking for a number of years.

Look for Chicago to turn toward Andy Dalton or Nick Foles under center.