Travis Kelce Out for Chiefs vs. Steelers amid COVID-19 Protocols

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that tight end Travis Kelce will miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that the All-Pro would remain on the COVID-19 reserve list as he did not clear protocols in time to play Sunday.

Kelce has been durable throughout his career, appearing in at least 15 games in each of the previous seven seasons entering the 2021 campaign.

When healthy, he is arguably the best tight end in the league. He has 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns this season, which marks his sixth consecutive year with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

He is a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties because of the combination of his athleticism and physicality. While the Chiefs still have Tyreek Hill as a game-changing playmaker, they don't have another tight end who can replicate Kelce's impact.

Look for Blake Bell to fill in at tight end with the starter sidelined.