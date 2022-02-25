Knicks' Derrick Rose to Undergo Surgery on Ankle Injury; Recovery Timeline TBD

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose's ankle continues to give him problems.

The team announced Friday that Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle and that a timetable for his return has not yet been determined.

The 33-year-old is averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Knicks, who signed the 2011 NBA MVP to a three-year, $43 million contract last offseason.

It was a well-deserved deal for Rose, who was traded from the Detroit Pistons to New York to begin his second stint in blue and orange on Feb. 8, 2021.

He proceeded to help guide the Knicks to a 17-6 finish, which ended up catapulting New York to the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed and the team's first playoff appearance in eight years.

Rose averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists in 35 games for New York last year, but he was the team's only consistent and productive offensive threat in the playoffs.

Once there, he averaged a team-high 19.4 points as the Knicks fell to the Atlanta Hawks in five first-round games.

This season has not gone as well for Rose or the Knicks, whose offense has taken a massive tumble as the team struggles near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They rank 25th in offensive rating (109.0) and 27th in points per game (105.1), per Basketball Reference.

Still, Rose fills a vitally important role as the bench's sparkplug, and the team could use him back as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, a troublesome right ankle has prevented him from taking the court multiple times.

Right ankle soreness kept him out for three games in late November, but he returned Nov. 30.

Rose then left his team's 116-103 road win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 16 with what the team called a sore right ankle.

He missed the team's next two games against the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons. The Knicks then announced that Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle on Dec. 22 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The team said he would be reevaluated in eight weeks.

The Knicks currently rank 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 25-34 record. They trail the Atlanta Hawks by three games for the final spot in the play-in tournament.