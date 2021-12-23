Army's Last-Second Field Goal Gives It 2021 Armed Forces Bowl Win vs. Missouri

AP Photo/Emil Lippe

The Army Black Knights maintained their undefeated Armed Forces Bowl record with a 24-22 win over the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday. Cole Talley kicked the game-winning 41-yard field goal as time expired to help Army finish the season 9-4.

It's the Black Knights' fourth win in the Armed Forces Bowl and first win over a Power Five team since 2017.

Army trailed 16-7 before mounting a comeback in the second half. The Black Knights relied on their vaunted triple-option rushing attack. Jakobi Buchanan was an absolute force on the ground with 68 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Army went in front early in the fourth quarter when backup quarterback Tyhier Tyler found Brandon Walters for a 14-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. Tyler was inserted into the game after starter Christian Anderson, who ran for 33 yards and a score, was ruled out with an apparent leg injury.

From that point on, it was up to the Army defense to secure the win. The Black Knights recovered a fumble on the next possession and then forced the Tigers to punt. But the Tigers wouldn't go down easily.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook led the Tigers on an 83-yard drive to take the lead with 1:11 left in the game. He went 7-of-9 for 72 yards and threw a touchdown to Keke Chism on the go-ahead possession.

But Army showed its resiliency and marched down the field to set up Talley for the game-winner. A key facemask penalty on Missouri kept the drive alive.

Missouri finishes the year 6-7. Cook led the Tigers with 238 passing yards and a touchdown to go with 53 rushing yards and a score in the loss.

Missouri was without running back Tyler Badie, who sat out the game in favor of preparing for the 2022 NFL draft. Badie led the SEC and ranked third in Division I with 1,604 rushing yards this season.