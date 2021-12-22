Texans' Brandin Cooks Placed on COVID-19/Reserve List Ahead of Chargers Game

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

The Houston Texans will reportedly be without one of their top playmakers for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday that wide receiver Brandin Cooks was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Houston hasn't had many bright spots this season, but Cooks is certainly one of them. He has 80 catches for 947 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games this season and has led the team in receiving yards in 11 of its contests this year.

While the Oregon State product doesn't generate as many headlines as other pass-catchers across the league, this is yet another season of consistent production. In fact, he is just 53 receiving yards shy of reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in his career since he entered the league as a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

This is also Cooks' sixth year with at least five touchdown catches.

The wide receiver isn't the only member of the Texans who was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Insider Aaron Wilson reported he was joined by 17 other players: Ka'imi Fairbairn; Eric Wilson; Jaleel Johnson; Jacob Martin; Maliek Collins; Jonathan Greenard; Derek Rivers; Lane Taylor; Justin McCray; Kamu Grugier-Hill; Christian Kirksey; A.J. Moore; Terrance Mitchell; Terrence Brooks; DeMarcus Walker; Jaylen Samuels; and Cre'von LeBlanc.

Their opponent was not spared, though.

Los Angeles placed pass-rusher Joey Bosa﻿; running back Austin Ekeler; center ﻿Corey Linsley﻿; returner ﻿Andre Roberts; linebacker ﻿Tevaughn Campbell﻿; defensive back Trey Marshall; linebacker ﻿Chris Rumph II﻿; and defensive back ﻿Kemon Hall﻿ on the COVID-19/reserve list.

This game is far more important to the Chargers than the Texans. Houston is 3-11 and playing out the string with an eye on the offseason, while Los Angeles is 8-6 and in the middle of a crowded AFC Wild Card race as one of six teams with six losses.

From an individual perspective, Cooks will have one fewer game to reach 1,000 yards if he does sit out against the Chargers.