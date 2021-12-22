Panthers Rumors: Sam Darnold 'Could Have a Role' in Week 16 Matchup vs. Bucs

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Carolina Panthers' revolving quarterback rotation might include Sam Darnold on Sunday.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Darnold "could have a role" in the offense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He is trending toward being available for Week 16, and though he isn't cleared for contact yet, that could happen soon," Fowler wrote. "Don't be surprised if Darnold is on the field in some capacity, as the team has told both Darnold and P.J. Walker to stay ready."

The Panthers placed Darnold on injured reserve Nov. 12 with a shoulder injury he suffered in a Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots.

There was an expectation at the time that Darnold would return within four to six weeks. He was designated to return last week, with Fowler noting the 24-year-old could be cleared for contact "soon."

Speaking to reporters Monday, head coach Matt Rhule didn't commit to Cam Newton starting this week against the Bucs.

"We'll continue to coach Cam and keep building off all the good things he's doing," Rhule said. "We'll find out about Sam today and his health. I'm not going to look into the future. No hypotheticals."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Carolina signed Newton to a one-year deal on Nov. 11. The three-time Pro Bowler has started each of the past four games, but he's only completing 54.9 percent of his attempts and has four touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Panthers have gone 0-4 in Newton's four starts. Rhule has also given extended playing time to P.J. Walker in a two-quarterback system with Newton.

Walker started the first game after Darnold's injury. He completed 22 of 29 attempts for 167 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 14.

Darnold was the Panthers starting quarterback for the first nine games of the season. The USC alum has thrown for 1,986 yards with seven touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 59.5 completion percentage in 2021.