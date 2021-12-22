Nets vs. Blazers Postponed amid BK's COVID-19 Outbreak

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA postponed Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers because the Nets don't have eight available players on their roster.

The league has yet to make any formal announcement regarding Brooklyn's Christmas Day clash with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is the third straight Nets game that has been postponed due to their COVID-19 outbreak. They had 10 players enter the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The situation was bad enough Brooklyn announced plans to welcome Kyrie Irving back into the fold as a part-time player.

"We're trying to be practical," Nets governor Joe Tsai said to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "And I've always said I don't want to make this a political issue. My only religion is to win games and win the championship. That's where we are."

Shortly after he began the process of re-joining the team, though, Irving also entered into the health and safety protocols.

The Nets aren't an isolated case as multiple teams have seen their squads depleted due for COVID-19-related reasons. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver ruled out any league-wide pause for the time being, though, telling ESPN's Malika Andrews on Tuesday that "we're gonna have to learn to live" with COVID-19 and situations like the present one.

One example is the NBA's Christmas Day slate of games.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the league reached out to the 10 teams set to play Saturday that any scheduling changes could come as late as Friday and that there's "a priority on filling the ABC windows of 2:30 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.."

The Nets and Lakers are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Christmas.