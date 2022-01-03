Kristaps Porzingis Placed in COVID-19 Protocols by Mavericks, out vs. Nuggets

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Kristaps Porzingis was placed into health and safety protocols Monday.

The 26-year-old Latvian is playing in his sixth NBA season and third with the Mavs, who landed the 7'3" big man in a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks. He's averaging 20.6 points and 8.0 rebounds this season.

He's the wingman for superstar point guard Luka Doncic, who has led Dallas to the playoffs each of the last two years.

Unfortunately, Porzingis has missed time because of injury on numerous occasions this year.

KP missed five games in late October and early November with lower back tightness. A left knee contusion kept him off the court for two games in early December.

Right toe soreness then kept Porzingis out for two games beginning Dec. 21 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Without Porzingis, look for Maxi Kleber to enter the starting lineup, as he did in early December.