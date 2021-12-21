NBA Rumors: Lance Stephenson, Hawks Agree to 10-Day Hardship Contract

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran player Lance Stephenson has reportedly signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Atlanta Hawks after playing with the G League's Grand Rapids Gold.

NBA writer Marc Stein reported the deal after initially saying Stephenson was "being lined up" by the Hawks.

He joins Isaiah Thomas and Nik Stauskas as veterans who have re-joined the NBA this season from the Gold.

Stephenson, 31, last appeared in an NBA game for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018-19 season. After being a second-round pick in the 2010 NBA draft for the Indiana Pacers, Stephenson spent nine seasons in the league with Indy (two stints), the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers.

He averages 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three in his career.

Known for his solid defense, secondary playmaking and unique attempts to get under LeBron James' skin, Stephenson largely served as a role player in his career.

As for the Hawks, superstar point guard Trae Young has reportedly entered into the COVID-19 protocols, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

He is the only Hawks player in the league's health and safety protocols, though the team had its Sunday matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers postponed after the Cavs had five players entered the health and safety protocols that morning, joining Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro, who were already placed in them.

On Sunday night, the NBA and NBPA came to an agreement that would allow teams to sign an additional player for every member of its roster that goes in the league's health and safety protocols.