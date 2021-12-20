NFL MVP 2021 Odds: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Jumps Bucs' Tom Brady as New Favorite

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is now the betting favorite to win a second-straight MVP award, according to DraftKings:

Tom Brady had been the favorite until struggling during Sunday's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback turned it over twice while failing to throw a touchdown pass for just the second time all season.

It's the first time Brady's team has been shutout since 2006 when he played for the New England Patriots.

Rodgers, meanwhile, threw three touchdown passes Sunday as the Packers earned a 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Packers (11-3) also now have the best record in the NFL while the Buccaneers dropped to 10-4 with their loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Rodgers won his third career MVP award in 2020 when he led the league in passer rating (121.5) and passing touchdowns (48) while only throwing five interceptions. He remains efficient in 2021 with a league-best 110.4 rating to go with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brady still remains a top contender for the award, however, leading the league with 36 passing touchdowns and 4,348 passing yards. Even after being shutout in Week 15, the Buccaneers still have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes also remains in the conversation after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to seven straight wins. Though his 13 interceptions have been a problem, his 30 passing touchdowns are hard to ignore and the Chiefs (10-4) currently have the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Matthew Stafford is red-hot as well with nine touchdown passes in his last three games, leading the league with a 67.4 Total QBR. He will try to move the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) one step closer to the playoffs with Tuesday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jonathan Taylor is the outlier in the list as the only running back in the conversation. The Indianapolis Colts star has 1,518 rushing yards on the season, over 400 more than anyone else in the league, while his 19 touchdowns also leads the NFL.

Adrian Peterson is the last running back to win MVP in 2012, but Taylor has a strong argument as a key reason the Colts (8-6) are even in playoff contention.

