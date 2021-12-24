Baker Mayfield Rumors: Browns 'Confident' QB Will Be Cleared to Return vs. Packers

AP Photo/David Richard

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly "confident" quarterback Baker Mayfield will be removed from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Saturday's Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday on SportsCenter the "likelihood is pretty good" the quarterback will be available for the key Week 16 matchup:

"The team is confident that Mayfield will be cleared out of the COVID protocol as late as tomorrow. And if that's the case, if it doesn't happen today, then they have to wait until tomorrow. The team will fly to Green Bay; Mayfield will likely fly separately via private jet. The team would have that ready for him and they'd just get him to his teammates to try to get ready for the game in short order. Mayfield has been staying ready the last few weeks. He is considered asymptomatic; he feels like he's in a good place.

"He's also healthy right now. He had a non-displaced fracture on his non-throwing shoulder that was hurting him earlier in the year. That has completely healed up now, so he's probably ready to go deep a little bit. He criticized the game plan as being a little too conservative a few weeks ago, so maybe this time they'll air it out a little bit if Mayfield's available."

Mayfield's body has been put through the wringer so far this season. The 26-year-old has a partially torn labrum and suffered a tuberosity fracture in his left shoulder earlier this year.

Those shoulder injuries forced Mayfield to miss Cleveland's Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos. He returned to start the next six games.

Prior to the Browns' Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mayfield was ruled out because he was unable to clear COVID-19 protocols, per ESPN's Jake Trotter. Case Keenum was also unable to play in that game, leaving Nick Mullens to start for the first time in 2021.

Mayfield has had an inconsistent season for the Browns. He has thrown for 2,603 yards, 13 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 62.8 completion percentage in 12 games.

Getting him back would still be a boost for the offense as Cleveland (7-7) tries to make a late surge into a playoff spot in the AFC.