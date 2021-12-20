Browns' Kevin Stefanski out vs. Raiders; Priefer, Van Pelt to Take over Hc's Duties

AP Photo/David Richard

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will not coach in Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and has not cleared protocols.

The Week 15 matchup was initially scheduled for Saturday but postponed until Monday due to an outbreak in the Browns' organization, although the squad will still be significantly shorthanded for the game:

Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call plays.

Priefer also served as the Browns' acting head coach in the playoffs last year when Stefanski was out due to COVID-19 protocols. Cleveland earned a 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in that game, the franchise's first postseason victory in 26 years.

The 55-year-old is in his third year with the Browns as the special teams coordinator.

Van Pelt is in his second season as the team's offensive coordinator, but he will hope calling the plays himself could turn things around for an offense that is averaging just 13.5 points over its last four games.

Cleveland ranks 19th in the NFL in points per game this year but only topped 20 points in two of the last eight games. Scoring will likely remain difficult without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield or backup Case Keenum.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nick Mullens is projected to start at quarterback for the Browns.

Even shorthanded, this is an especially important game for Cleveland with the AFC packed tightly together in the standings. Monday's result has major implications on the team's position.

Cleveland's remaining coaching staff will try to get the most out of the players on the active roster.