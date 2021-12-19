Nets' Next 2 Games Postponed; Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, More in COVID Protocols

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced Sunday that it has postponed the Brooklyn Nets' next two games against the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards,

The Nets have 10 players in the league's health and safety protocols amid a COVID-19 outbreak, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving added to the list Saturday.

The announcement was part of a series of postponements amid rising infection across the league.

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly had five players test positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, while Hawks star Trae Young also entered health and safety protocols, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Several other teams are severely compromised, including the Los Angeles Lakers after head coach Frank Vogel joined six players in the safety protocols Sunday.

The Nets were forced to play extremely short-handed Saturday against the Orlando Magic, resulting in a 100-93 loss that ended the team's four-game winning streak. Brooklyn was without its top three scorers in Durant, James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Brooklyn is scheduled to play its next game Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Players need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart in order to clear quarantine and return to the team.

The Nuggets are off until a road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.