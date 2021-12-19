Cavs vs. Hawks Postponed as Trae Young, Jarrett Allen and More in COVID Protocol

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA confirmed Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks won't be played because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Cavs.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the decision.

Wojnarowski previously reported Cleveland likely wouldn't have the minimum eight players required to play the game because of a series of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Cavs announced Saturday that Evan Mobley had entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. That came two days after Isaac Okoro went into the protocols.

According to Wojnarowski, Jarrett Allen is one of the five new players going into the protocols. He also reported Hawks star Trae Young entered into the protocols Sunday.

Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes previously reported about an NBA board of governors call that took place Friday during which there "was an overwhelming sentiment among NBA owners to do whatever is necessary to avoid postponements and cancellations this season."

ESPN's Bobby Marks noted that the "majority of players" who fall under the NBA's hardship umbrella are in Las Vegas for the G League Cup and "travel logistics present a challenge to get extra bodies in uniform by tonight."

The NBA already had to postpone two games because of COVID-19 outbreaks, both involving the Chicago Bulls.

Per James Herbert of CBS Sports, there are currently 19 teams that have at least one player in health and safety protocols.

Cleveland played the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. Its game against the Hawks was scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. ET.