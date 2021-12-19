Michael Pittman Jr., Kyle Dugger Ejected After Altercation in Patriots vs. Colts

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and New England Patriots defensive back Kyle Duggar had their nights come to an early end during Saturday's game between the two teams.

Pittman and Duggar were both ejected from the game after a "feisty skirmish," per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The dustup occurred on a play where Pittman was blocking downfield. He and Dugger shoved each other, and as Pittman went to adjust his helmet, he was shoved in the back by another Patriots player. Dugger swung at Pittman, then ripped his helmet off, and they both went down and wrestled on the ground before being separated.

Pittman was struggling at the time of his ejection. The second-year receiver was held to just one catch for seven yards, a season-low in both categories. He had at least two catches in every game this season prior to Saturday.

Despite Pittman's quiet night, the Colts hold a 20-10 lead over the Patriots at the time of this writing. Indianapolis was relying on its run game, with over 150 yards on the ground. New England entered the game as the first-place team in the AFC.

Dugger finished the game with five tackles. The Patriots scored their touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, with Mac Jones throwing a 12-yard score to Hunter Henry.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Colts defense picked off Jones twice prior to his touchdown pass. Indianapolis also made a huge play on special teams as E.J. Speed recovered a blocked punt in the end zone in the first quarter.