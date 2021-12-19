UFC Fight Night 199 Results: Derrick Lewis Sets Record with Knockout of Chris Daukaus

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Derrick Lewis defeated Chris Daukaus via first-round knockout in the main event of UFC Fight Night 199 from the Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Lewis is now the all-time leader in KO victories in UFC history.

Daukaus was understandably cautious to start the fight, doing a lot of feinting on the outside and scoring a couple of leg kicks. But Lewis turned up the pressure and caught Daukaus clean. Daukaus did his best to try to weather the storm, but Lewis threw a flurry at him and eventually sent him facedown to the mat.

Lewis has the second-most wins in UFC heavyweight history at 17 behind Andrei Arlovski's 21. In typical Lewis fashion, he threw his protective cup into the crowd as part of his celebration.

The entertaining heavyweight said after the fight that he's no longer interested in main event fights and only wants to be booked for three-round bouts. But Lewis said he will have his eyes on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between champion Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Here's a look at the complete results and a closer look at the other action on the main card.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis def. Chris Daukaus via KO (punches) at 3:36 of Round 1

Belal Muhammad def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Amanda Lemos def. Angela Hill via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Ricky Simon def. Raphael Assuncao via KO (punches) at 2:14 of Round 2

Mateusz Gamrot def. Diego Ferreira via TKO (knee) at 3:26 of Round 2

Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins via TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 1

Prelims

Gerald Meerschaert def. Dustin Stoltzfus via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:58 of Round 3

Justin Tafa def. Harry Hunsucker via TKO (head kick) at 1:53 of Round 1

Melissa Gatto def. Sijara Eubanks via TKO (body kick) at 0:45 of Round 3

Charles Jourdain def. Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Raquel Pennington def. Macy Chiasson via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:07 of Round 2

Don'tale Mayes def. Josh Parisian via TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of Round 3

Jordan Leavitt def. Matt Sayles via submission (inverted triangle choke) at 2:05 of Round 2

*Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry was canceled.

Belal Muhammad def. Stephen Thompson

The pairing of Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad was a classic striker vs. grappler matchup. In this instance, Muhammad was able to use his wrestling to cancel Thompson's karate style in a one-sided fight.

The small Octagon paid dividends for Muhammad, as he was able to use his forward pressure to back Thompson to the cage. Muhammad was relentless with his takedown attempts, wearing down Thompson before landing a big slam and taking his back. But referee Herb Dean felt Thompson was adequately defending himself and allowed him to make it out of the round.

Thompson came out firing to start the second round, but Muhammad was once again able to get the fight to the ground. He maintained top position for most of the round and attacked with a kimura lock, but Thompson was once again able to survive.

Muhammad wasted no time going for a takedown at the beginning of the third round. Thompson was visibly frustrated as his opponent wanted no part of a striking battle, but he couldn't do anything to stop Muhammad's pressure.

It's rare to see Thompson dominated like he was Saturday night. Muhammad, who called out both welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and likely next title challenger Leon Edwards, could be one fight away from a title shot after such a dominant performance.

Amanda Lemos def. Angela Hill

Angela Hill set a new record for most fights in strawweight history with 19, and Amanda Lemos gave her an absolute battle.

Lemos landed a huge front kick early on in the first round that dropped Hill. She tried going for a guillotine, but Hill survived and reversed the position. Hill was able to land a big punch that got Lemos' attention.

In the second round, Hill took control with her strong mix of striking and grappling.

The third round was back-and-forth with both women landing often. Hill connected with a spinning back elbow that dropped Lemos to the mat. But Lemos was seen as the winner in two of the three judges' eyes.

Lemos is on a five-fight win streak and will continue to climb the ladder at 115 pounds. It's yet another heartbreaking split-decision loss for Hill, which has been a theme throughout her career.

Ricky Simon def. Raphael Assuncao

The bantamweight matchup between Ricky Simon and Raphael Assuncao was a matchup between an old lion and a rising young cub. In this case, the youngster dominated the aging veteran.

The 29-year-old Simon put the pressure on the 39-year-old Assuncao early and was able to get him to the ground with a huge slam. Simon remained on top until the end of the first round.

Simon surprisingly didn't shoot for another takedown to start the second round, but it paid off for him. He was able to land a big overhand right that sat Assuncao down, and he earned the biggest win of his career.

Simon is on a four-fight win streak and has likely earned a spot in the bantamweight rankings. He called out Sean O'Malley in his post-fight interview.

Mateusz Gamrot def. Diego Ferreira

In a bout between two high-level grapplers, lightweights Mateusz Gamrot and Diego Ferreira were evenly matched to start their fight. Gamrot was aggressively trying to get the fight to the ground, but Ferreira's top-notch scrambling was on full display as he refused to accept bottom position.

Late in the second round, Gamrot was able to wrap his arms around Ferreira and control him against the fence. A well-placed knee seemed to cause an injury to Ferreira, and he indicated to the referee to stop the fight.

A win over the 12th-ranked Ferreira should earn Gamrot a spot in the top 15 on Monday morning. Gamrot shot his shot in his post-fight interview, calling out popular lightweight Michael Chandler for a fight. Gamrot will likely need one or two more wins before he earns a high-profile matchup like that.

Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins

Veteran featherweights Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins were sure to put on an exciting fight, and the fireworks started early. Swanson came down with his hands low, completely disregarding Elkins' striking. Elkins tried to answer back but got clipped.

Swanson was able to avoid all of Elkins' takedown attempts and continued to pour on the damage. He threw a spinning wheel kick that grazed Elkins, and Herb Dean stepped in as Elkins stumbled to the mat.

The win was especially meaningful for Swanson, as his wife and three children were in the audience and joined him in the Octagon afterward.

Swanson is now 3-1 in his last four fights. At 38 years old, he might have one more run at that elusive title shot left in him.