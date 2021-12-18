Kyrie Irving Enters Health and Safety Protocols Amid Return to Nets

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The seven-time All-Star has yet to play this season because of his failure to adhere to New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He's unable to play home games at Barclays Center but could suit up for the Nets' road games in states without vaccine mandates.

The team announced plans to welcome Irving back Friday after it placed a number of players in the league's health and safety protocols:

