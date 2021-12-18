Report: NFL Discussing New COVID-19 Policies for Vaccinated, Asymptomatic Players

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association are discussing potential changes to the league's COVID-19 protocols that would alter the testing procedures for vaccinated players.

The Washington Post's Mark Maske reported those players would be tested "for the most part, only when they have symptoms." Unvaccinated players, meanwhile, would remain subject to daily testing.

ESPN's Dan Graziano provided additional context:

"The NFLPA has been under pressure in recent weeks from players who are upset because they feel they were effectively forced to get vaccinated (due to the far stricter rules that apply this year to unvaccinated individuals) and as a result of the proliferation of COVID variants are now testing positive and missing games anyway. This has led to player dissatisfaction with other of the league's COVID-19 mitigation strategies, such as mask wearing and physical distancing in team facilities. The hope is that adjusting the testing procedures to make them more targeted and strategic will address some of those concerns."

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is causing another worldwide surge of positive cases and impacting major sports leagues in the United States.

The NFL postponed three games this week, moving one to Monday and two to Tuesday. The NBA has seen a number of players enter its health and safety protocols as well, and multiple college basketball games have been postponed or canceled outright.

On Wednesday, the NFLPA voiced its concern with the situation by reciting a point made by Cleveland Browns center and union president J.C. Tretter. Tretter advocated in September for rigorous daily testing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19:

Graziano reported Thursday the NFL and NFLPA agreed to modifications to the protocols, one of which accelerated the timeline for vaccinated players to return after testing positive.

Team personnel are also subject to mask and social distancing requirements at team facilities and have to hold virtual rather than in-person meetings.

According to Graziano, the NFLPA is advocating for the allowance of players to opt out amid the change in circumstances. The league has yet to give the green light.