    NFL, NFLPA Reportedly Discussing Rescheduling Raiders vs. Browns

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2021

    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    The NFL and the NFL Players Association are in discussions about whether to postpone Saturday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns until Monday or Tuesday, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Adam Schefter:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Raiders are supposed to board buses to go to the airport at 11:15 am PT/ 2:15 ET, and some players have said that they are being told at this time to stand down, per source. <a href="https://t.co/5OwUwFDLcM">https://t.co/5OwUwFDLcM</a>

    The Browns are working through a COVID-19 outbreak in their organization.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

