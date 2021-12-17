UCLA Rugby Players Mark Sapper, Shane Barry, Aiden Metzner Charged with Vandalism

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Three UCLA rugby players were among five people arrested for felony vandalism Thursday in Santa Monica, California.

TMZ Sports reported Friday the players—Shane Barry, Aiden Metzner and Mark Sapper—were detained after police received reports of a group on a "drunken destruction rampage" outside local businesses. The vandalism charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $10,000 fine.

Police stated the group caused damage alongside a walkway in a popular tourist area of the city, while also damaging holiday decorations and a business' fence.

Photos posted by TMZ show a tree missing one of the designated spots along the path.

A review of surveillance video confirmed the identities of those who caused the damage. Police told TMZ all of the individuals were cooperative while being arrested.

Barry and Sapper are both from London, England. Metzner is a native of Kentfield, California. All three players are seniors.

UCLA hasn't commented on the situation. An initial court date for the charges wasn't announced.

The Bruins' rugby team is off to a 3-0 start to the 2021-22 season. Their next competition is scheduled for Jan. 15-16 when they take part in the Dennis Storer Classic.