Chargers' Donald Parham Jr. Stretchered off with Head Injury vs. Chiefs, Hospitalized

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. was stretchered off the field in a scary scene during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parham hit his head on the ground as he attempted to haul in a 4th-and-goal pass from Justin Herbert in the end zone. Medical personnel removed the facemask from his helmet before stretchering him off.

There was a lengthy delay in the game as he was tended to after the play that ended the first possession of the game.

The Chargers announced he was in stable condition and undergoing tests at the UCLA Harbor Medical Center for a head injury.

Parham is in his second season in the league and entered play with 20 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns. He also had three touchdowns during the 2020 campaign.

With the 24-year-old out of the game, look for the Chargers to turn toward veteran Jared Cook at the tight end position.