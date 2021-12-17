Josh Allen Expected to Start vs. Panthers Despite Foot Injury, Bills HC Says

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers despite nursing a foot injury, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

The fourth-year signal-caller out of Wyoming has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 28 touchdowns (11 interceptions) and 3,524 passing yards for the 7-6 Bills, who are hanging on to the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC standings. He's added 87 carries for 531 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Allen was considered day-to-day with a foot sprain suffered during the Bills' 33-27 overtime loss to the Buccaneers, as McDermott told reporters Monday.

Allen missed four games during his 2018 rookie season because of a UCL injury in his right elbow. However, he hasn't missed time for anything otherwise during his career.

The No. 7 overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft broke out during his third NFL season, completing 69.2 percent of his passes for 37 touchdowns (10 interceptions) and 4,544 passing yards. He led the Bills to their first AFC East title in 25 years and their first AFC Championship Game appearance since 1993.

The 2021 season has not gone as well for Allen and the Bills as they fight to make the playoffs, though the quarterback's dynamic talents have kept them in the mix.

His presence will go a long way for the Bills as they look to beat a struggling 5-8 Panthers team before a matchup with the New England Patriots in Week 16.