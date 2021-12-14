Odell Beckham Jr. Placed on COVID-19 List; Rams Enter NFL's Intensive Protocols

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. was among seven Los Angeles Rams players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the full list of players:

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

DB Terrell Burgess

TE Brycen Hopkins



DB Juju Hughes



T Alaric Jackson



NT Sebastian Joseph-Day



DE Jonah Williams



Los Angeles did get some good news though, as Tyler Higbee was activated to the roster. The tight end, as well as cornerback Jalen Ramsey, had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Monday's contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Earlier Tuesday, the Rams closed their training facility and entered the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocols amid the team dealing with positive tests.

"There's going to be more people that are affected by this," Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday.

The Rams (9-4) will handle their meetings remotely for at least Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of their Week 15 home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (5-5).

Beckham joined the Rams last month after being released by the Cleveland Browns. He had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in a 30-23 victory over the Cardinals. The 29-year-old has caught a TD in three straight games.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL had 37 positive COVID tests Monday, the highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic. The Browns are also in intensive protocols amid several positive tests.

The NFL has seen a spike in positive tests of late amid the spread of coronavirus variants and the waning effectiveness of available vaccines over time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those who underwent a two-shot vaccination (Pfizer or Moderna) receive a booster six months after their second shot, and people who underwent the one-shot vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) receive a booster after two months.

The NFL is requiring all Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel (besides players) receive a booster shot by Dec. 27. Data has shown booster shots are more effective at preventing infection and serious disease.