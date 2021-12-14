Report: Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker Could Miss Multiple Games Due to Health Protocols

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker could miss "multiple games" after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

That news comes after the Lakers canceled Tuesday's practice because of the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

The Lakers are scheduled to face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

