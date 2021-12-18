Lakers' Anthony Davis Ruled Out vs. T-Wolves with Knee Injury

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis suffered a knee contusion in the third quarter of Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Davis' left knee was rolled up on, and he hobbled off the court in discomfort before heading to the locker room.

The 28-year-old recently missed two games due to left knee soreness. Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Dec. 12 that he underwent an ultrasound that revealed no structural damage.

This year has been a bounce-back campaign for the Kentucky alum after he was limited to 36 games in the 2020-21 season by a calf injury and averaged a relatively disappointing 21.8 points, his lowest average since his second year in the league. His 7.9 rebounds per game and 49.1 percent shooting from the field in that campaign also marked the worst numbers he had ever recorded in those respective categories.

Entering Friday, Davis was averaging 23.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks a night while shooting 52.0 percent from the field. That said, he's shot a paltry 18.2 percent from three to this point in the season.

If Davis misses time, the Lakers will have to make additional tweaks to a rotation that has recently been thrown into flux with several players in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

LeBron James figures to see additional time at power forward in that scenario.