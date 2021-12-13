Bulls' Games vs. Pistons, Raptors Postponed amid Chicago's COVID-19 Outbreak

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA has postponed the Chicago Bulls' next two games amid the team's COVID-19 outbreak.

Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors have been pushed back after the NBA consulted with the Chicago Department of Public Health, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bulls currently have 10 players in the health and safety protocols. They were at risk of not being able to field the minimum of eight players required to hold a game. The team previously used hardship exemptions to sign Stanley Johnson and Alfonso McKinnie, with the former also landing in health and safety protocols.

These are the first two games postponed because of a COVID outbreak during the 2021-22 season. There were several postponements last season when vaccines were not as readily available.

The NBA's high vaccination rate has allowed games to be played on schedule this season, though the league has seen an increase of players in health and safety protocols of late. The CDC is recommending people who took a two-shot vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) shot receive a booster six months after vaccination and those who received Johnson & Johnson undergo a booster two months after their initial shot.

Data has shown that the effectiveness of the vaccines wanes over time at preventing infection, though they do remain effective at stopping severe outcomes. Initial studies have shown the boosters are effective at preventing breakthrough infections.