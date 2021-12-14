5-Star CB Daylen Everette Commits to Georgia After Decommitting from Clemson

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Daylen Everette, a 5-star cornerback, has committed to Georgia after decommitting from Clemson on Dec. 10 following Brent Venables' departure to Oklahoma.

Everette, who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is the No. 6-ranked cornerback prospect in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the sixth-ranked prospect out of Florida and 29th-ranked overall.

247Sports Southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins had this to say about Everette:

"Well-put together athlete with longer limbs. Has developed some muscle in the arms. Sprinter-like quads. A bigger cornerback that thrives in bump-and-run situations. Also capable of mirroring in off coverage with his quick feet and loose hips. ...One of the top corner prospects in the class of 2022 given frame and movement patterns. Has the skillset to develop into an impact player for a Top 25 program and eventually a Day 1 or Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft."

Everette was the third high-profile player from IMG Academy to decommit from Clemson after Venables was announced as the new head coach of the Sooners. Safety Keon Sabb and defensive end Jihaad Campbell announced their decommitments on Dec. 6 and 9, respectively.

Georgia was one of Everette's top schools during the recruiting process, so it's no surprise he circled back to the Bulldogs.

In an interview with 247Sports in May, the young corner lauded Georgia for the program's ability to develop cornerbacks and prepare them for the NFL.

“With Clemson it’s just a great program over there and very professional with everything they do and how they develop you on and off the field,” he said. “Same thing with Georgia, they just put five DBs in the league. They can develop me and take me where I want to be."

Now, he will have a chance to develop in the Georgia system.