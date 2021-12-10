Woj: Steve Kerr to Replace Gregg Popovich as Team USA Men's Basketball Coach

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

USA Basketball is reportedly set to name Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr its new head coach of the men's national team.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the decision is being finalized and will be announced soon. USA Basketball is also expected to name Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few as Kerr's assistants.

Kerr will replace San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who was Team USA's head coach since 2016 and led the Americans to a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Kerr was an obvious choice for Team USA, as he is a future Hall of Fame coach with five NBA Finals appearances, three NBA championships and one NBA Coach of the Year award to his credit.

Aside from his excellence in the NBA, Kerr has a long history with USA basketball as a player and coach.

He was part of the team that won a gold medal at the FIBA World Championship in 1986, and decades later became a coach for Team USA and was part of Popovich's staff at the 2021 Summer Games.

Kerr has huge footsteps to follow, as the United States has now won gold at four consecutive Olympics since taking a disappointing bronze in Athens in 2004.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski led Team USA to gold at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics before handing the team over to Popovich, who continued the streak this year.

One intriguing storyline to follow leading up to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will be whether Kerr has an impact on top stars he has coached opting to be part of the team.

It remains to be seen what level they will be performing at in three years, but Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green could all be strong candidates for the team, as could former Warriors and current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Regardless of what happens, it is difficult to argue with Team USA's choice, as Kerr has won nearly 70 percent of the games he has coached in the NBA and has Golden State off to a league-best 21-4 start this season.