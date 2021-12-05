NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 13 Early Slate

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

The early slate of NFL games on Sunday had some wild matchups and improbable results and offered future clarity on the playoff picture as we enter the final stretch of the season.

Below, we'll take a look at the updated standings and break down all the implications of the day's early results.

AFC Standings

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

2. New England Patriots (8-4)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

5. Buffalo Bills (7-4)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

7. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)

8. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

9. Denver Broncos (6-5)

10. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)

12. Cleveland Browns (6-6)

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

14. New York Jets (3-9)

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)

16. Houston Texans (2-10)

NFC Standings

1. Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

4. Dallas Cowboys (8-4)

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

6. San Francisco 49ers (6-5)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

8. Washington (5-6)

9. Minnesota Vikings (5-7)

10. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

12. New Orleans Saints (5-7)

13. New York Giants (4-8)

14. Chicago Bears (4-8)

15. Seattle Seahawks (3-8)

16. Detroit Lions (1-10-1)

Analysis

While there will be more clarity in the playoff picture after the late games on Sunday and the game Monday night—namely in the AFC East, with the Patriots and Bills battling on Monday Night Football for first place in the division—there was certainly plenty to be learned from the early slate.

The Cardinals, for instance, still control the top overall seed in the NFC after a convincing 33-22 win over the Bears. In fact, the early slate of games didn't change the first four seeds in the AFC or the first six seeds in the NFC in the slightest.

But things sure got interesting from there.

In the AFC, the Chargers' huge 41-22 win over the Bengals bumped the Bills up to the No. 5 seed in the playoff picture after they started the day at No. 6, while the Chargers moved up to No. 6 and the Bengals fell to No. 7.

With both the Raiders and Broncos in action Sunday afternoon, those standings could further change by the end of the day.

The wild-card berths are going to come down to the wire. Currently, just 1.5 games separate the No. 6 Chargers from the No. 13 Dolphins, who have now won five in a row.

And don't sleep on the Colts, winners of six of their last eight.

In the NFC, the current battle for the No. 7 seed got more interesting, as the Eagles bolstered their chances with a Gardner Minshew-led win over the hapless Jets, while the Giants and Bears likely fell out of contention at 4-8 apiece and the Vikings dropped a winnable matchup versus the Lions.

Just 1.5 games separate the No. 6 Niners from the No. 12 Saints. Like the AFC, the NFC is all bunched up in the wild-card chase.

As for the "race" to the top overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Lions remain peerless, still holding a grip on the selection with 1-10-1 record. The Texans are trying to make up ground, however, dropping to 2-10 on the year. They now find themselves just a half-game back of the Lions after Detroit's stunning 29-27 win over the Vikings on Sunday.