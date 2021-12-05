No. 2 Michigan Cruises to 42-3 Win over No. 13 Iowa to Earn 2021 Big Ten Championship

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The No. 2 Michigan football team is headed to the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines defeated No. 13 Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday from Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. With the win, the Wolverines all but assured themselves of a CFP spot.

As usual, a strong running game and overwhelming defense led Michigan to victory.

The Wolverines rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns, with Blake Corum's 67-yard scamper giving his team an early 6-0 edge.

Hassan Haskins added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters, with the latter one giving Michigan a 27-3 lead.

It also gave Haskins the all-time school single-season rushing TD record after getting his 20th score:

However, it was a running back's pass that turned out to be the play of the game, as Donovan Edwards threw a beautiful ball for a 75-yard touchdown to Roman Wilson in the second quarter.

Iowa couldn't get much going on the ground or through the air, and Michigan ended up out-gaining the Hawkeyes 461-279. The Hawkeyes made a quarterback change midgame from Spencer Petras to Alex Padilla, but the Wolverines defense rendered that switch irrelevant.

Erick All later added a slick five-yard catch for Michigan's penultimate touchdown.

Edwards later contributed a one-yard score for the Wolverine's final TD.

Michigan improved to 12-1 on the season, which marks the Wolverines' first outright Big Ten title since 2003. Iowa fell to 10-3.

Notable Performances

Michigan RB Hassan Haskins: 17 carries, 56 rushing yards, 2 TD

Michigan RB Blake Corum: 5 carries, 74 rushing yards, 1 TD

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards: 1-of-1, 75 passing yards, 1 TD; 1 rushing TD

Iowa QB Spencer Petras: 9-of-22, 137 passing yards

Iowa RB Tyler Goodson: 18 carries, 50 rushing yards

Iowa TE Sam LaPorta: 6 catches, 62 receiving yards

What's Next?

While it won't be official until Sunday, Michigan will be in the four-team College Football Playoff field with Alabama, Georgia and Cincinnati. The only thing left to determine at this point is the seeding.

The Wolverines' win also means that Ohio State will play Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Iowa was headed to the Rose Bowl with a win, but the Hawkeyes will head to another to-be-determined bowl following the loss.

