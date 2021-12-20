Kristaps Porzingis' X-Rays on Foot Injury Negative After Mavericks' Loss to T-Wolves

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis' X-rays on his right foot came back negative, coach Jason Kidd told reporters after a 111-105 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

He had 13 points (2-of-9 shooting) and three rebounds in 23 minutes prior to exiting with right foot soreness.

Porzingis missed five games early in the season because of a back ailment. He also suffered a right ankle sprain in a 114-96 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 29.

The 26-year-old is having a productive season, averaging 19.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor in 21 games.

Porzingis hasn't been the most durable player in his career. He missed 29 games for the Mavericks during the 2020-21 campaign because of various injuries, including knee, ankle, back and wrist ailments.

The 2015 fourth overall pick was also held out of several games for injury recovery, injury management and rest. He has never played a full 82-game season.

Porzingis' lengthy injury history dates back to his rookie season. He also missed the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL. In addition, he has suffered from knee, ankle and heel injuries during his career.

During an offseason appearance on the Mavs Film Room podcast, Mavericks governor Mark Cuban was optimistic about Porzingis' outlook for the 2021-22 campaign: "He's healthy. He's coming in a lot healthier. He's coming in with a fresh set of expectations. He's coming in with something to prove."

Dallas is 14-14 and in eighth place in the Western Conference. If the Mavericks want to contend for a title alongside the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, they need Porzingis healthy.