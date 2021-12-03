Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Potential Managerial Candidates

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The New York Mets reportedly have "preliminary interest" in veteran manager Buck Showalter, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly and former Detroit Tigers and former Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus for their vacant managerial position, per SNY's Andy Martino.

Martino added that the Mets have "discussed other names internally," so other candidates could emerge.

Showalter, 65, has not managed in MLB since 2018 when he was manager of the Baltimore Orioles. He managed the O's for nine years, compiling a 669-684 record, and led the franchise to a 6-8 record in the postseason.

Showalter has also managed the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees. The three-time manager of the year is 1,551-1,517 in his 20 seasons as a manager and 9-14 in the postseason.

Espada, meanwhile, has spent the last four seasons as a bench coach for the Astros. He has no MLB managerial experience, though he has managed several times in Winter Ball action. In addition, he served as third base coach for Puerto Rico in the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics. The 2017 team featured three Mets players: Francisco Lindor, Edwin Diaz, and Seth Lugo.

According to Martino, it's impossible to name a front-runner at the moment. However, he wrote, "It does feel like there’s early buzz surrounding Espada."

Qautraro and Kelly also have no MLB managerial experience. However, in addition to serving as the Rays' bench coach in 2018, Quatraro served as manager for several teams in Tampa Bay's minor league system. Kelly served as first base coach for the Astros in 2019 and has served as the Pirates bench coach since 2020.

Ausmus, meanwhile, served as manager of the Detroit Tigers from 2014-17. He went 314-332 in that span and 0-3 in the postseason. The 52-year-old also served as manager of the Angels in 2019, going 72-90, before being fired.