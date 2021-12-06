Report: Mario Cristobal Agrees to Become Miami HC After Manny Diaz's Firing

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks head football coach Mario Cristobal has reportedly informed the team he will be taking the Miami Hurricanes head coaching gig, per multiple reports.

That followed reports on Sunday that the Hurricanes had come to terms with Cristobal and fired current head coach Manny Diaz on Monday:

Oregon reportedly was aggressive in trying to keep Cristobal. Per John Canzano of The Oregonian, Oregon's offer to Cristobal was "aggressive and in line" with what Lincoln Riley (set to make more than $110 million over his contract) and Brian Kelly ($95 million plus bonuses over 10 years) received from USC and LSU, respectively.

It was reported in early December that Miami was going to "make a run" at Cristobal for its head coaching position. The Hurricanes were also reportedly "optimistic" about hiring the 51-year-old.

Cristobal, who was born and raised in Miami, was an offensive lineman for the Hurricanes during his playing days and also served as a graduate assistant to start his coaching career. In addition, he was a tight end and offensive line coach for the school, so he's familiar with the program.

Cristobal was named head coach of the Ducks in December 2017. At the time, he agreed to a five-year contract through January 2023. A new six-year, $27.3 million contract for the head coach was announced in December 2020, and it was supposed to run through 2026.

Cristobal owns a 35-12 record as Oregon's head coach, including appearances in four bowl games (wins in the 2018 Redbox Bowl and 2019 Rose Bowl). The Ducks have had a winning record in each of his full seasons at the helm, so it should come as no surprise that Miami was interested in his services.