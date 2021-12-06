Giants' Daniel Jones Reportedly Unlikely to Play vs. Chargers Because of Neck Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers as he continues to deal with a neck injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter noted the team is hopeful Jones won't miss time.

New York's depth chart could be tested this week, as backup quarterback Mike Glennon was diagnosed with a concussion after a 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Jake Fromm—who was signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad on Dec. 1—could get the start if Jones does in fact miss the game.

While Jones suffered a concussion in a Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, he was cleared to return ahead of Week 6. The 2021 campaign has been a critical one for the former sixth pick as he looks to cement his future in New York.

However, the 24-year-old has been inconsistent this season, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards and 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 11 games.

Of note, this is not the first time Jones has been bothered by injuries in his career. He missed two games in 2020 because of hamstring and ankle ailments.