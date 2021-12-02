Red Sox Rumors: Rich Hill Agrees to 1-Year Contract for 3rd Stint with Boston

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Boston Red Sox and pitcher Rich Hill reportedly agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday ahead of the expiration of the MLB collective bargaining agreement.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported the deal, which will mark Hill's third stint in Boston.

“[The Red Sox] do things right. I’ve been around 14 organizations. … If I tell you that they’re in the upper echelon [of franchises], they’re doing pretty good,” Hill said last month. “There is an interest [in the Red Sox], without a doubt. … There’s a need on the other end. [But] the need for starting pitching is very apparent throughout the league — not just in Boston. It’s also many other clubs that that need it.”

Hill, 41, split the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets. He went 7-8 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.21 WHIP while making 31 starts, his highest total since 2007 and second-highest of his career. The oft-injured lefty has topped 25 starts only three times in his career.

The Red Sox already signed Michael Wacha and James Paxton earlier this offseason as they look for high-upside, short-term options in the rotation. Wacha, a former highly regarded prospect who went on to make the 2015 MLB All-Star team with the St. Louis Cardinals, has a 5.11 ERA over the last three seasons. Paxton is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is not expected to join the rotation until midway through the 2022 season.

All contracts must be completed before 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday when the collective bargaining agreement expires. A lockout is expected to begin when the CBA expires.