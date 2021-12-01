Heat's Bam Adebayo Reportedly Out 4-6 Weeks After Surgery on Thumb Injury

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo will undergo surgery on his right thumb to repair a torn UCL.

Per an official statement from the team, Adebayo's surgery will take place this weekend and his return timetable will be determined after the procedure.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Heat center is expected to miss between four and six weeks.

Even though Wojnarowski reported a potential four-to-six week timeframe for Adebayo to return, Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.com and Rotowire noted the average return from UCL surgery takes roughly seven weeks:

A four-to-six week absence would keep Adebayo out for as many as 21 games if he takes the full six weeks to recover.

Adebayo suffered the injury during Monday's 120-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets. There was no indication it was an issue, as he played 35 minutes and had a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Heat did have Adebayo listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers before it was announced he had to undergo surgery.

Losing Adebayo for a significant period of time will likely have an impact on Miami in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The team is currently tied with the Washington Wizards for first place in the Southeast Division with a 13-8 record.

Adebayo leads the Heat in rebounds (10.2 per game) and ranks third in scoring (18.7 points per game). He is a driving force behind their success on defense and has been named to the All-Defensive second team each of the past two seasons.

Until Adebayo is able to return, head coach Erik Spoelstra will likely go with Dewayne Dedmon as his starting center.