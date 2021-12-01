NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson Visiting Seahawks After Titans Release

Silas Walker/Getty Images

Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson is reportedly making a free-agent visit with the Seattle Seahawks following his release by the Tennessee Titans last week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news Wednesday.

Peterson signed with the Titans after Derrick Henry underwent foot surgery in early November that's sidelined him indefinitely.

The three-time NFL rushing champion failed to make a significant impact in Tennessee. He recorded 82 rushing yards on 27 carries (3.0 YPC) with one touchdown across three appearances. He also tallied four catches for just eight yards.

"I'm blessed to be in the situation that I'm in," Peterson told reporters after a Week 10 win over the New Orleans Saints. "A great fanbase, a lot of love they were showing today. I just want everyone to know that I'm gonna continue to get better each week and just keep pressing forward."

The seven-time Pro Bowler hasn't been at the peak of his powers for quite some time—his last standout season came in 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings when he rushed for 1,485 yards and 11 scores—but he remained effective in more recent seasons.

Peterson rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns across a two-year stint (2018-19) with the Washington Football Team, and he scored seven times in 16 games for the Detroit Lions last year despite averaging a lackluster 3.9 YPC.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are seeking backfield depth after running back Chris Carson was ruled out for the remainder of the season because of a neck injury.

Seattle has used four different rushers (Alex Collins, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas and Rashaad Penny) to fill the void with only modest success. The team ran the ball just 12 times in Sunday's loss to Washington, including two carries by quarterback Russell Wilson, and averaged a mere 2.8 YPC.

Peterson, who's also made short stops with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in recent years, wouldn't be a lock to vastly improve the team's rushing attack, but he'd provide a veteran option as the Seahawks attempt to make a late-season surge.

Seattle has a 3-8 record after three straight losses since its Week 9 bye. Wilson, who missed three games with a finger injury, hasn't looked like his typical Pro Bowl self since his return.

Any reinforcement who could provide a spark to the offense is worth consideration with the Hawks potentially needing to win out for a shot at the playoffs.